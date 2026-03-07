HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi Fish Vendor Thwarts Robbery, Accused Injured in Scuffle

Delhi Fish Vendor Thwarts Robbery, Accused Injured in Scuffle

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 07, 2026 22:21 IST

A Delhi fish vendor bravely fought off a robbery attempt on his handcart in Adarsh Nagar, resulting in the arrest of one suspect and the apprehension of a juvenile after a heated scuffle.

Key Points

  • A robbery attempt on a fish vendor in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar was thwarted after a physical altercation.
  • The accused, Govind, was arrested, and a juvenile was apprehended in connection with the attempted robbery.
  • The fish vendor, Mobin, and his son resisted the robbery attempt, leading to a scuffle where the accused sustained injuries.
  • Two separate cases have been registered by the Adarsh Nagar police following the incident, and further investigation is ongoing.

An alleged robbery attempt on a fish vendor in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar was foiled after a scuffle broke out between the vendor and the accused, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Govind alias Golu, was arrested while a juvenile was apprehended, police said.

 

Govind claimed that he had been attacked following a quarrel while purchasing fish from the vendor, they said.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received on Friday, following which a team rushed to the spot and initiated an inquiry, they said.

The complainant, Mobin, a resident of Jahangirpuri who sells fish on a 'rehdi' (handcart), alleged that Govind and a juvenile attempted to rob the cash box kept on his cart, police said.

When Mobin and his son resisted the attempt, a scuffle broke out between the parties, they said.

During the altercation, Govind sustained injuries from a sharp-edged 'hasia' (sickle) that was kept on the fish cart, police said.

Meanwhile, the police also received information from the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital regarding the admission of an injured person identified as Govind.

At the hospital, Govind claimed that he had been attacked following a quarrel while purchasing fish from the vendor, an officer said.

Police said statements of both parties were recorded as part of the preliminary inquiry.

"Based on the statements, two separate cases have been registered at Adarsh Nagar police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita ," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
