First meet at Seva Teerth: Cabinet pledges citizen-centric governance

Meeting at the new 'Seva Teerth' PMO complex, the Union Cabinet pledged to embody 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' in every decision, prioritizing citizen empowerment and transparent governance for a 'Viksit Bharat'.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inaugural programme of Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan 1 and 2, in New Delhi. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points The Union Cabinet resolved to prioritise citizen empowerment and service at the new PMO complex, 'Seva Teerth', guided by 'Nagrik Devo Bhava'.

The cabinet aims to simplify life for every Indian through transparent and citizen-centric governance.

The 'Seva Teerth' complex symbolises a new work culture rooted in constitutional values and accountability to the people's aspirations.

The cabinet reaffirmed its commitment to 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and securing India's place among the top three economies.

Past achievements, including poverty reduction and improved access to healthcare and sanitation, were highlighted as part of the ongoing reform journey.

The Union Cabinet, in its first meeting at Seva Teerth, the new Prime Minister Office complex, resolved that every decision taken in the premises will be inspired by the sentiment of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava' and will be a centre for empowerment of every Indian and not a place for display of power.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also resolved that every effort of governance conducted from Seva Teerth will remain connected to the spirit of simplifying the life of the last person in the country.

According to the resolution, termed 'Seva Sankalp Resolution', every decision taken in the new building will be inspired by a spirit of service towards 1.4 billion citizens and will be connected to the broader goal of nation-building.

'The Union Cabinet reiterates its resolve that every decision taken in this premises will be inspired by the sentiment of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava'. This place will not be a centre for the display of power, but rather a centre for the empowerment of every Indian,' the resolution read.

'We reaffirm that, in line with our vision, we will further strengthen the governance model that is transparent, aware, and sensitive to the emotions of citizens,' it said.

'Direct expression of reconstruction of New India'

Reading out the resolution at a cabinet briefing, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that work culture at Seva Teerth will be guided by the spirit of the fundamental ethos of the Constitution, and every decision will be accountable to the aspirations of people.

This meeting and this building are a direct expression of the reconstruction of New India, according to the resolution.

'With this auspicious beginning, we welcome that future whose foundation has been laid by centuries of effort. After Independence, for so many decades, governments operated from the Prime Minister's Office in South Block, preserving the legacy and envisioning the future. We envisioned an India whose thought is indigenous, whose form is modern, and whose capability is boundless. Today, Seva Teerth is the embodied manifestation of that very vision, which will enhance India's pride as the Mother of Democracy,' it said.

Vaishnaw said the cabinet remembered the history of the complex's location, which was the site of the temporary barracks from the British era.

He said that before colonial rule, India was a nation recognised both for its material grandeur and for its human values.

The concept of Seva Teerth is formed from the confluence of both these ideals, he said.

'The message of service was re-affirmed and re-emphasised and discussion was held on how to take forward the vision of Prime Minister in converting it into reforms that help improve lives of every citizen and create new opportunities, is seen in this resolution,' the minister said.

The first meeting is an important milestone in India's history, Vaishnaw said.

Resolution highlights achievements

The resolution read, 'For us, constitutional values are the expression of that moral commitment which connects governance with the dignity, equality, and justice of every citizen. The work culture of 'Seva Teerth' will be guided by this very spirit, where every policy will be in accordance with the fundamental ethos of the Constitution and every decision will be accountable to the aspirations of the people.'

The 'Seva Teerth' is the answer to the need for governance infrastructure that promotes dynamism instead of stagnation, dedication instead of indifference, and solutions instead of doubt, the cabinet resolved.

The decisions taken in recent years under Modi's leadership have brought new clarity to the purpose of governance and strengthened public trust in governance, the resolution read.

It said that in the past decade, by lifting more than 25 crores of citizens out of poverty, the country has achieved what was once considered impossible.

Through Ayushman Bharat, the nation achieved the distinction of connecting crores of people to health security, and the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana ensured food security for nearly 80 crore citizens, bringing an end to the scourge of hunger, it said.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the construction of over 12 crores toilets provided crores of families and women with a life of dignity.

The construction of more than 40 million houses granted shelter to crores of families. In rural areas, through the Jal Jeevan Mission, access to drinking water has been provided to around 16 crore citizens, the resolution read.

The Union Cabinet views these transformations as a continuous journey of reforms. With the mantra of 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance,' reforms such as GST, DBT, and Digital India have made governance more transparent, more efficient, and more citizen-centric, it read.

'Symbol of a new work culture'

The cabinet said it takes a firm resolve that with the new energy of 'Seva Teerth' and the rapid pace of the 'Reform Express,' we will fulfil its commitment to secure India's place among the top three economies of the world in the near future.

'Today, the Union Cabinet again dedicated itself to the national resolve of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. This is a long-term national journey, in which the decisions taken today will determine the future shape of the coming generations. This first meeting at 'Seva Teerth' reminds us that the greater the goal of development, the deeper must be our sense of responsibility towards it,' the resolution read.

The cabinet said the premise is not merely a modern workplace but also a symbol of a new work culture in governance.

It said this first meeting further strengthens the belief that with the right policy, honest intent, and correct leadership, the path toward building a Developed India will continue to be illuminated.

The cabinet said it 'reiterates' its commitment to make 'Seva Teerth' a global example of sensitive, accountable, and citizen-centric governance.

'The Cabinet resolves that in the journey to make India a prosperous, capable, and self-reliant nation by 2047, this premises will serve as a powerful center of national aspirations,' it said.