Firing outside Disha Patani's home: 2 gang men killed in encounter

Two active members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang, allegedly involved in firing outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani's residence in Bareilly, were shot dead in an encounter near Tronica City in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, officials said.

The encounter was carried out in a joint operation by Delhi Police Special Cell and Special Task Forces of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, they said.

The deceased were identified as Ravinder, resident of Haryana's Rohtak and Arun from Haryana's Sonipat, they said.

A senior officer of the Haryana STF confirmed that both were shot dead.

According to officials, four personnel from the joint party were injured during the shootout. Among them were two Delhi Police Crime Branch personnel -- Sub-inspector Rohit and Head Constable Kailash -- and two others were UP STF officials Ankur and Jai.

They are all undergoing treatment and out of danger.

"The duo had a direct role in the Bareilly firing case, which had sparked security concerns around high-profile personalities. The incident was suspected to be an intimidation tactic linked to extortion," an officer of Delhi Police Special Cell said.

Senior officers said further investigation is underway to trace other gang members who remain absconding.

Unidentified assailants had fired multiple rounds outside Patani's Bareilly residence around 3.45 am on September 12, creating panic in the locality.

A case was registered at the Bareilly Kotwali police station, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed immediate action in the matter, reiterating the state government's zero-tolerance policy towards crime.

UP police's additional director general, law and order, Amitabh Yash, said that police examined CCTV footage, gathered intelligence inputs, and matched records from neighbouring states, leading to the identification of the shooters as Ravinder, son of Kallu, resident of Kahni in Rohtak, and Arun, son of Rajendra, resident of Indian Colony, Gohana Road in Sonipat.

Officials said that a joint team of the STF's Noida unit and Delhi Police intercepted the duo in Tronica City, Ghaziabad.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, both accused sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital, where they were declared dead, the ADG said.

He confirmed that both Ravinder and Arun are active members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang. Ravindra has a criminal history and has been involved in several previous cases.

A Glock and a Zigana pistol, along with a large quantity of cartridges, were recovered from the spot, he added.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said the security outside the Patani house will remain intact even after death of two shooters in the encounter.

The actor's father Jagdish Patani told reporters in Bareilly that police has informed him that those involved in firing outside his house were killed in a shootout.

"I have no other details of encounter," he said, adding that he would not like to elaborate on it further.