HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Delhi police busts 'Khilafat' terror module linked to Pakistan

Delhi police busts 'Khilafat' terror module linked to Pakistan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 11, 2025 17:16 IST

x

The Delhi police Special Cell has busted a terror module with links to Pakistan and arrested five suspected operatives after raids across multiple states, an official said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Some of the suspected terror operatives who were arrested by the Delhi police. Photograph: ANI/X

The suspects, radicalised through social media by a Pakistan-based handler, were allegedly planning to acquire land, declare it a 'Khilafat zone' and wage 'jihad' in India, Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwah said at a press conference in New Delhi.

He said the accused were being guided to spread the idea of 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' (raid of India) and initiate violent activities.

 

The arrested accused have been identified as Ashar Danish alias Ashrar Qureshi (23), an English honours graduate from Ranchi; Aftab Qureshi and Sufiyan Abubakar, both from Mumbai; Mohammad Huzaifa from Telangana, and Kamran Qureshi from Madhya Pradesh.

The module was headed by Danish, who coordinated with other members and executed tasks on behalf of the handler, who was known by code names such as 'CEO', 'Gazba' and 'Professor', Additional CP Kushwah told reporters.

He said the Pakistan-based handler provided weapon designs, ideological guidance and instructions for fabricating Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) to the module's operatives through encrypted social media chats.

Kushwah said the operation began with the arrest of Aftab and Sufiyan near Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi. The accused were in the city to procure weapons from a Mewat-based man and had been trying to leave when they were apprehended.

"Our teams had been monitoring their activities for the last six months. Two suspects were arrested when they were planning to leave Delhi. They also planned to recruit young people in their group," said Kushwah.

Based on the disclosure of the two, teams led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kaushik carried out raids at Ranchi in Jharkhand, Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana, leading to the arrest of three more suspects, Kushwah said.

He said significant recoveries were made from the suspects' hideouts. The probe team found sulfur powder, sodium bicarbonate, ballbearings, gas masks, electrical wires, fuse points, cartridges and other components used in making IEDs from the raided locations. The electronic devices seized are being analysed by Central agencies.

"During the operation, we detained 11 people, who are being questioned. Of this, five people have already been arrested. They were arrested on Wednesday and will be further taken on police remand so that they can be interrogated," Kushwah said.

The accused have been receiving training on how to make weapons and cartridges, the additional CP said.

The group was also in the process of raising funds to purchase land to establish a 'Khilafat zone', a model previously attempted in Maharashtra by Saquib Nachan, he said.

Preliminary probe suggests that the module is a new network with no links to previously busted terror organisations. The Pakistan-based handler used social media platforms exclusively for communication and recruitment, he added.

The police said the accused are being interrogated to ascertain their wider network, sources of funding and potential targets. The arrests have averted a major terror strike in the country, they said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

14 terrorists in Mumbai with RDX: Noida man nabbed for hoax threat
14 terrorists in Mumbai with RDX: Noida man nabbed for hoax threat
Mumbai on high alert after '34 human bombs with 400 kg of RDX' threat
Mumbai on high alert after '34 human bombs with 400 kg of RDX' threat
Kashmir's Unmarked Graves: The Stunning Truth!
Kashmir's Unmarked Graves: The Stunning Truth!
Denied bail in Delhi riots case, Umar Khalid moves SC
Denied bail in Delhi riots case, Umar Khalid moves SC
Agniveer, brother arrested for rifle theft in Mumbai's Navy nagar
Agniveer, brother arrested for rifle theft in Mumbai's Navy nagar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India's Top 5 Heroines

webstory image 2

Explore Rajasthan Through Its Souvenirs

webstory image 3

Crispy Okra: 20-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Stunning Beauty of Kajal Aggarwal!1:16

Stunning Beauty of Kajal Aggarwal!

Shweta Tiwari Wows with Her Flawless, Stunning Look!1:34

Shweta Tiwari Wows with Her Flawless, Stunning Look!

Italian Trio Embraces India's Sacred Traditions7:41

Italian Trio Embraces India's Sacred Traditions

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV