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Delhi Builder's Home Fired At After Extortion Refusal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 02, 2026 12:47 IST

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A Delhi builder's residence was targeted in a shooting following his refusal to meet an extortion demand, prompting a police investigation into the crime.

Key Points

  • Two assailants fired shots outside a Delhi builder's home in Saket.
  • The attack is allegedly linked to the builder's refusal to comply with an extortion demand.
  • No injuries were reported in the shooting incident.
  • Police have launched a search operation and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the accused.
  • The main conspirator is believed to be associated with a local gang.

Two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire outside the residence of a builder in south Delhi's Saket, over the builder's alleged refusal to comply with an extortion demand, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Lado Sarai under the Saket police station area.

 

Extortion Attempt Leads to Firing

According to preliminary information, the attackers allegedly fired seven rounds outside the residence of Mahavir, a local builder, before fleeing the spot. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Sources said the firing may be linked to an extortion demand allegedly made to the builder by a man known to the victim. The main conspirator is also associated with a local gang.

Police Investigation Underway

After receiving information about the incident, police teams rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. Crime scene investigators examined the location and collected empty cartridge cases lying at the scene.

Police have launched a search operation to trace the accused and are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area to establish their identity and movement.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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