Fire erupts on cargo plane's engine in Chennai

Fire erupts on cargo plane's engine in Chennai

August 12, 2025 10:49 IST

Fire erupted in one of the engines of an inbound international cargo flight here on Tuesday, but none was injured as the blaze was put down after the aircraft landed in Chennai, official sources said.

Photograph: Courtesy Pixabay

The flight was coming from the Malaysian city of Kulalumpur.

The fire erupted in the fourth engine of the cargo flight during landing, prompting the pilots to alert the officials concerned in Chennai.

 

Though no emergency landing was made, pilots safely landed the aircraft, they said.

Fire tenders that were on standby doused the fire soon after the carrier landed at the city airport, sources added.

A probe is on over the cause of the fire.

