HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Firefighters Control Blaze at Najafgarh Godown: No Casualties Reported

Firefighters Control Blaze at Najafgarh Godown: No Casualties Reported

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 11, 2026 19:47 IST

x

A swift response from Delhi Fire Services contained a fire at a Najafgarh godown, preventing potential casualties and limiting property damage as the cause is investigated.

Key Points

  • A fire broke out at a godown in Najafgarh, southwest Delhi, prompting a swift response from fire services.
  • Eight fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze, successfully containing it within approximately one hour.
  • No casualties or injuries were reported as a result of the fire at the Najafgarh godown.
  • The cause of the fire and the extent of property damage are currently under investigation by authorities.

A fire broke out at a godown in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh on Wednesday evening, prompting authorities to rush eight fire tenders to the spot, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

The blaze was reported at 5.49 pm from the godown located near a government dispensary in Najafgarh.

 

Eight fire tenders were deployed to contain the blaze, which was brought under control at around 7 pm, the official said.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire and the extent of property damage are being ascertained, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Massive fire at rubber godown in South Delhi
Massive fire at rubber godown in South Delhi
Fresh fire in same Delhi bldg where 43 died in blaze
Fresh fire in same Delhi bldg where 43 died in blaze
Major fire breaks out in a slum in Delhi, 400 jhuggis gutted
Major fire breaks out in a slum in Delhi, 400 jhuggis gutted
Delhi battles three fires in three hours
Delhi battles three fires in three hours
A timeline of major fire mishaps in Delhi
A timeline of major fire mishaps in Delhi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Watch: PM Modi holds road show in Ernakulam1:31

Watch: PM Modi holds road show in Ernakulam

Mrunal Thakur Steals the Spotlight in a Bold Black Style Moment0:39

Mrunal Thakur Steals the Spotlight in a Bold Black Style...

Taranjit Singh Sandhu sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi0:45

Taranjit Singh Sandhu sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO