Firefighters Control Blaze at Najafgarh Godown: No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at a godown in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh on Wednesday evening, prompting authorities to rush eight fire tenders to the spot, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

The blaze was reported at 5.49 pm from the godown located near a government dispensary in Najafgarh.

Eight fire tenders were deployed to contain the blaze, which was brought under control at around 7 pm, the official said.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire and the extent of property damage are being ascertained, he said.