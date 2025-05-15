FIR over fake attack post on Col Qureshi's in-laws' home in K'taka

A case was registered on Thursday in connection with a fake social media post alleging that Army officer Sofiya Qureshi's in-laws' home in Belagavi was 'attacked', the police said.

IMAGE: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Following the complaint of a police officer, a case was registered against 'X' account holder Anis Uddin under sections 353(2) (statements conducing to public mischief and 192 (A) (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at CEN police station here for making a false post on the social media platform, they said.

Two other 'X' account holders -- Khubaani and Drrumi have also been named in the FIR for retweeting the alleged fake post, a senior police officer said, adding the identity of these account holders is yet to be verified.

Belagavi superintendent of police Bheemashankar Guled had on Wednesday confirmed, "No such incident has taken place," clarifying that the post was false.

The post, which was eventually deleted on 'X,' is believed to have originated from outside India and preliminary inquiry has suggested that accused Uddin is a resident of British Columbia, Canada.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said, instructions have been given to the superintendent of police to take action in accordance with law.

"She is the daughter-in-law of Belagavi, her husband is from Belagavi. Already the SP there has given a statement. We have asked to register an FIR and inform the central government for action. They will do it... it is an insult to the state and the country. It is not justifiable," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

According to the police, as a precaution, a local police team had visited Col Qureshi's in-laws' house in Gokak taluk, and two cops have been stationed outside their home.

Colonel Qureshi is a key figure in the armed forces, who briefed the media about Operation Sindoor, alongside Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.