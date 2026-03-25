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Home  » News » Maharashtra Minister Refutes Claims of FIR Delay in Ajit Pawar Air Crash Case

Maharashtra Minister Refutes Claims of FIR Delay in Ajit Pawar Air Crash Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 25, 2026 17:42 IST

Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam addresses allegations of delayed FIR registration and investigation laxity in the air crash involving former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, assuring a thorough process.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam denies any delay or laxity in the FIR registration related to Ajit Pawar's air crash.
  • Kadam clarifies that an Accidental Death Report is standard procedure before filing an FIR in such cases.
  • NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar alleged that Maharashtra police refused to register an FIR, leading him to file a 'zero FIR' in Karnataka.
  • Rohit Pawar also claimed a delay in handing over the air crash case to the CBI for investigation.
  • The Maharashtra government assures a thorough investigation and addresses concerns from Nationalist Congress Party workers.

Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam on Wednesday said there was no delay in the registration of an FIR in connection with former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's death in an air crash, nor was there any laxity in the related probe.

Kadam, a Minister of State for Home, was speaking to reporters here a day after NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar claimed that he had to get registered a 'zero FIR' in neighbouring Karnataka as police in Maharashtra refused to register a First Information Report on his complaint.

 

Kadam said that in such cases an Accidental Death Report is registered first, followed by an FIR.

Minister's Response to Allegations

"A wrong message is going out that we do not want to register an FIR. We also want that justice is done in this case. There are lakhs of party workers (of the Nationalist Congress Party) who have questions. But there is no delay or laxity in this inquiry," he said.

Rohit Pawar's Claims

Rohit Pawar, Ajit Pawar's nephew, on Tuesday alleged in the legislative assembly that the Maharashtra police were not registering an FIR for alleged negligence in connection with the January 28 air crash in Baramati, and there was also a delay in handing over the case to the CBI.

He registered a zero FIR in Karnataka which was on Tuesday transferred to Maharashtra Police, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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