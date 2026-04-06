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Home  » News » TMC Candidate Ratna Chattopadhyay Faces FIR Over Alleged Vandalism

TMC Candidate Ratna Chattopadhyay Faces FIR Over Alleged Vandalism

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 06, 2026 10:29 IST

Trinamool Congress candidate Ratna Chattopadhyay is under police investigation after an FIR was filed against her for alleged vandalism during election campaigning in Kolkata, raising concerns about election conduct.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • An FIR has been filed against TMC candidate Ratna Chattopadhyay for alleged vandalism in the Parnasree area of Kolkata.
  • The complaint alleges that Ratna Chattopadhyay was involved in acts of vandalism during campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections.
  • BJP candidate Indranil Khan had previously accused TMC workers of vandalising the BJP's election office in Behala Paschim.
  • The Election Commission of India has requested a detailed report from district authorities regarding the alleged incident.
  • Authorities are investigating the sequence of events to determine the role of those named in the FIR, with potential action for violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

An FIR has been lodged against Trinamool Congress candidate for Behala Paschim assembly constituency, Ratna Chattopadhyay, in connection with alleged vandalism in Parnasree area of south Kolkata, police said on Monday.

The case was registered on April 5 following complaints of disturbances in the Parnasree area amid campaigning for the upcoming assembly polls.

 

According to police sources, the complaint pertains to alleged acts of vandalism in the Parnasree area.

"TMC candidate Ratna Chattopadhyay was found indulging in vandalism at Parnshree on Sunday. An FIR was lodged on April 5 itself. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the sequence of events and the role of those named in the FIR," a police officer said.

On Sunday, BJP candidate in the Behala Paschim Assembly constituency, Indranil Khan, had lodged a complaint at the Parnasree Police Station alleging that TMC workers vandalised the party's election office.

Election Commission Response

An official of the Election Commission of India said the poll panel has sought a report from the district authorities.

"We have asked for a detailed report. Any violation of the Model Code of Conduct will invite appropriate action as per law," the official said.

There was no immediate reaction from Chattopadhyay or the TMC on the allegations.

Polling in the Behala Paschim assembly constituency, located in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, is scheduled on April 29.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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