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Home  » News » Election Commission Seeks Clarity on Attack at Shashi Panja's Home Before Modi Rally

Election Commission Seeks Clarity on Attack at Shashi Panja's Home Before Modi Rally

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 18, 2026 22:35 IST

The Election Commission has demanded a comprehensive report on the attack at Trinamool Congress leader Shashi Panja's residence in Kolkata, raising questions about police response and the deployment of central forces ahead of crucial Assembly elections.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Election Commission (EC) has requested a detailed report from Kolkata Police regarding the attack on TMC leader Shashi Panja's residence.
  • The EC found the initial police report incomplete and is seeking more information about the incident timeline and police response.
  • The EC is examining why central forces were not actively engaged during the incident.
  • Nine people have been arrested in connection with the clash between BJP and TMC supporters and the attack on Panja's residence.
  • The investigation occurs amid heightened vigilance by the EC before the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Election Commission (EC) sought a detailed report from the Kolkata Police on the alleged attack on senior Trinamool Congress leader and state minister Shashi Panja's residence here ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally last week, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The initial report submitted by the city police was found to be incomplete, lacking crucial details about the incident.

 

"The earlier report did not contain a full account of the sequence of events and key inputs. A comprehensive report has now been sought," an EC official said.

Investigation Details and Concerns

The Commission has asked for clarity on the timeline of the incident, the role of the police, and the intelligence inputs available prior to the incident in North Kolkata's Girish Park area, he said.

Questions were also being raised over the utilisation of central forces deployed in the state.

"It is being examined why, despite the presence of central forces, they were not actively engaged, and why the local police handled the situation," the official added.

Arrests and Complaints

So far, the police have arrested nine people for their involvement in connection with the clash between supporters of the BJP and the TMC, and the attack on Panja's residence.

Police complaints were lodged by both the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP in connection with the incident.

The development comes amid heightened vigilance by the EC ahead of the Assembly elections to be held on April 23 and 29.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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