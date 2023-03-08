News
Rediff.com  » News » FIR filed against Priyanka's PA for threatening Bigg Boss's Archana Gautam

FIR filed against Priyanka's PA for threatening Bigg Boss's Archana Gautam

Source: PTI
March 08, 2023 12:35 IST
An FIR has been registered in Meerut against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's personal assistant on a complaint from party member and actor Archana Gautam's father who alleged that his daughter was threatened with death, the police said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Archana Gautam with Priyanka Gandhi. Photograph: Courtesy, Archana Gautam/Instagram

On a complaint from Gautam's father, Sandeep Singh has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman), Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

 

He has also been charged under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the SSP said, and added that the case has been registered at the Partapur police station.

In his complaint, Gautam Buddha said Singh had called his daughter to Raipur in Chhattisgarh during the party's plenary session last month saying Priyanka Gandhi wanted to meet her. There he misbehaved with her and also "threatened with death", he said in his complaint.

Gautam Buddha also alleged that Singh made casteist remarks against Archana Gautam, the police said, and added that he claimed a video of the incident can be obtained from a camera person in Raipur.

Actor-turned-politician and Bigg Boss-fame Archana Gautam had unsuccessfully contested from the Hastinapur reserved seat in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on a Congress ticket and was considered a Dalit face of the party in the region. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
