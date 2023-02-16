'I was getting bored, so I flirted...'

''I haven't pretended to be someone I am not.'

IMAGE: Archana Gautam in Bigg Boss 16.

Archana Gautam was one of the most entertaining contestants on Bigg Boss 16.

Still, she didn't win, but instead, made it to the fourth spot.

She tells Rediff.com Contributor Sameena Razzaq, "Leaving Bigg Boss made me sad and that's why I cried on stage. I wasn't thinking about winning or losing."

You are such an entertainer, but all that masala could not give you the trophy.

Like everyone, I wanted to become the winner too, but now that I have come in the top four, my father told me it's not important to win the trophy.

I have won people's hearts, that's a bigger achievement.

I agree with my father.

I am glad I could show my entertaining side.

I made people laugh and they will remember me for that.

But you broke down on stage.

Leaving Bigg Boss made me sad and that's why I cried on stage.

I wasn't thinking about winning or losing.

I stayed in that house for four months, so getting attached was natural.

Besides, I wasn't able to say anything to Bigg Boss while leaving, so that made me emotional.

To be honest, I was disappointed to be in the top four; I was expecting to see myself in the top two. So yes, I was hurt.

IMAGE: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam fight in Bigg Boss 16.

You picked fights with almost everyone over food. Does pet puja mean everything to you?

Pet puja is not important for me, but it is an integral part of the Bigg Boss house as ration is limited there.

How much a person ate wasn't an issue at all but things would fall apart because of the duties assigned to us.

We had no idea about time, so people would carry out duties at their convenience.

When I was making lunch, I would make it at a given time, but the same wasn't the case with M C Stan.

He would sweep the floor late at night, around 1 am. That wasn't right.

Plus, he would not do duties assigned to him for two days at a stretch, so things would get out of control at times.

Karan Johar was upset with you for throwing haldi in Shiv's eyes. Don't you think you crossed the line there?

It was a task. Unfortunately, Shiv kept his eyes open and the haldi went in his eyes.

Karan sir was upset, but it wasn't intentional.

I was just doing a task given to me.

If people didn't like what I did, then Bigg Boss should not made us do these tasks.

IMAGE: Archana Gautam with Shiv Thakare in Bigg Boss 16.

From a politician to Bigg Boss contestant, it's been quite a switch. Will politics take a backseat?

I was an actor before I became a politician. Technically, I am an actor, model and politician.

Now that I am out, I will have to figure out what to focus on.

I think people want to see me as an entertainer, so I will keep doing movies and shows.

Sumbul said you have a black heart. Why do people think you are a bad person?

They said that about Tina also. Whoever wasn't a part of their mandali would be labelled as having black hearts.

Priyanka, Soundarya and I were doing our own thing and were on one side. The mandali was on the another side.

Today, I am in the top four. I have come this far on my own steam.

I entertained people. I am what I am.

I haven't acted or pretended to be someone I am not.

IMAGE: Archana Gautam with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta in Bigg Boss 16.

You flirted with Ankit Gupta even though he is in a relationship with your close friend Priyanka?

That was just masti. I was getting bored, so I flirted with him.