FIR filed against journalist Navika Kumar in Prophet remarks case

Senior TV journalist Navika Kumar has been named in an FIR registered in Maharashtra's Parbhani district against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had made objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammed during a news debate hosted by Kumar, the police said on Tuesday.

Photograph: Courtesy, Navika Kumar on Twitter

The First Information Report was registered at Nanalpeth police station on the complaint filed by a Muslim cleric on Monday who accused Sharma and Kumar of intending to outrage religious feelings, an official said.

Sharma had made objectionable remarks against the Prophet during a 'Prime Time' news show aired by Times Now and hosted by Navika Kumar, the editor-in-chief of Times Now Navbharat and group editor, Times Network.

"Times Now anchor Navika Kumar and Nupur Sharma are booked under section 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the police official said.

Further investigation is underway.

Several FIRs were registered against Sharma in Maharashtra and other states in the wake of her remarks against the Prophet which led to massive outrage in India and also in gulf countries.