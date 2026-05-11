Why Manipur Woman Working At IIM-B Alleges Abuse

A 23-year-old woman from Manipur has filed a complaint alleging harassment and physical assault by her employers at the prestigious IIM Bangalore campus, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points A Manipur woman alleges repeated harassment and physical assault by her employers at IIM Bangalore.

The woman claims she was denied adequate food and her mobile phone was seized.

The alleged abuse occurred over a period of nearly six years, from June 2021 to May 2026.

Police have registered a case under Sections 115(2) and 127(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The investigation into the allegations is currently underway.

A 23-year-old woman from Manipur has alleged that she was subjected to harassment and physical assault on several occasions by her employers at the IIM campus here, police said on Monday.

The alleged offences took place between June 1, 2021, and May 4, 2026, they said.

According to the police, in her complaint, the woman alleged that she had been working for nearly six years as a caretaker for the children of her employers, identified as Amar and Anshu, and had been residing with them on the IIM-B campus.

Allegations of Abuse and Mistreatment

Since 2021, the employers had allegedly not been providing her with adequate food. She also alleged that whenever she fell ill, they physically assaulted her and snatched away her mobile phone.

In her complaint, the woman stated that she did not remember the exact dates and times of the incidents, but alleged that the couple had physically assaulted her on several occasions.

She further alleged that the last incident of physical assault took place on April 15 at around 2.30 am, when her employer, Anshu, allegedly pulled her hair and assaulted her.

Fear and Seeking Help

According to the FIR, the employers allegedly assaulted her several times whenever she spoke to others, but she did not inform anyone out of fear.

The woman also alleged that her employers used to check the messages on her mobile phone and prevented her from going outside, police said.

She further alleged that on May 4, she was not given food from the morning onwards, following which she sought help from neighbours, who gave her food.

Police Investigation Underway

Using a neighbour's phone, she informed her aunt, who lives in Bengaluru and is the president of the Kuki Students Organisation Bangalore.

Following her complaint, a case was registered at the Mico Layout Police Station on May 6 under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 127(4) (wrongful confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"All allegations are being looked into, and the matter is currently under investigation," a senior police officer said.