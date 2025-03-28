HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
FIR against Kejriwal for 'misuse' of public money

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 28, 2025 12:08 IST

Delhi Police on Friday informed a court that it has lodged a first information report (FIR) against former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and others for allegedly misusing public money by putting up large hoardings in the national capital in 2019.

IMAGE: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

The police made the submission in its compliance report filed before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal.

The judge on March 11 directed police to lodge the FIR on a complaint that has alleged violation of Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

 

The court has listed the matter for April 18 for the next hearing after police sought time to investigate the matter.

Aside from Kejriwal, the court had ordered the FIR against former MLA Gulab Singh and then Dwarka councilor Nitika Sharma, for installing 'large-sized' banners.

The complaint filed in 2019 alleged that Kejriwal, then Matiala MLA Gulab Singh (AAP) and then Dwarka A ward councilor Nitika Sharma "deliberately misused public money by putting up large-sized hoardings" at various places in the area.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
