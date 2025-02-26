HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Arvind Kejriwal to enter Rajya Sabha? AAP says...

Arvind Kejriwal to enter Rajya Sabha? AAP says...

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 26, 2025 13:39 IST

x

The Aam Aadmi Party has dismissed speculation that former Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal may enter the Rajya Sabha following his party's electoral setback in the national capital.

IMAGE: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Arvind Kejriwal is not going to Rajya Sabha. As far as Arvind Kejriwal is concerned, media sources were earlier saying that he will become the Chief Minister of Punjab. Now, media sources are saying that he will contest from Rajya Sabha. Both these sources are absolutely wrong," AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar told ANI.

"Arvind Kejriwal is the national convenor of AAP. I agree that his demand is very high, but he is not limited to any one seat," she added.

Earlier, media reports suggested that Kejriwal might move to the Upper House after AAP nominated its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora to contest the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll.

 

The date for the bypoll has not been announced yet.

Arora, a Ludhiana-based industrialist, has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2022 for a six-year term ending in 2028.

The Ludhiana West seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi last month.

Media reports claimed that Arora would have to resign from Parliament to contest the state elections. After his resignation, his vacant Rajya Sabha seat could potentially be allocated to Kejriwal.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

What's next for AAP after Delhi rout
What's next for AAP after Delhi rout
How BJP Brought Down Kejriwal
How BJP Brought Down Kejriwal
How BJP's Parvesh Verma defeated Arvind Kejriwal
How BJP's Parvesh Verma defeated Arvind Kejriwal
Will Delhi debacle have any impact on AAP in Punjab?
Will Delhi debacle have any impact on AAP in Punjab?
Tension in AAP's Punjab unit? Kejriwal to meet MLAs
Tension in AAP's Punjab unit? Kejriwal to meet MLAs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Top Countries To Study Medicine

webstory image 2

10 Instant Semolina Or Sooji Recipes To Start Your Day

webstory image 3

India's Masala Omelette In Top World Egg Rankings

VIDEOS

Isha Ambani, husband Anand Piramal take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam5:09

Isha Ambani, husband Anand Piramal take a holy dip at...

'Next Maha Kumbh on sand': Sonam Wangchuk warns of melting glaciers1:41

'Next Maha Kumbh on sand': Sonam Wangchuk warns of...

Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Center1:23

Mahashivratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Center

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD