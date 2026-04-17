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Home  » News » Filipino Woman Gets 20 Years For Ahmedabad Heroin Smuggling

Filipino Woman Gets 20 Years For Ahmedabad Heroin Smuggling

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 17, 2026 19:14 IST

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A Filipino woman has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling 2.1 kg of heroin into Ahmedabad, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat international drug trafficking.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A Filipino woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for smuggling heroin into Ahmedabad.
  • The woman was caught with 2.1 kg of heroin at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.
  • The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigation revealed she was working for an overseas drug syndicate.
  • This was the woman's third visit to India, suggesting repeated involvement in drug trafficking.

A special court here on Friday sentenced a 41-year-old Filipino woman to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling 2.1 kg of heroin at the behest of an overseas drug syndicate.

A court hearing cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act convicted Ginalean Padiwan Limon, a resident of Ilocos Sur in the Philippines, the Ahmedabad zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau said.

 

NCB Intercepts Drug Smuggler At Ahmedabad Airport

NCB Ahmedabad, in coordination with the Bureau of Immigration, intercepted Limon, against whom there was a lookout notice, at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on June 11, 2024.

During a search, the NCB team recovered 2.121 kg of heroin (commercial quantity) from her possession, and immediately placed her under arrest.

Investigation Reveals Overseas Syndicate Involvement

"During the course of investigation, the accused tendered her voluntary statement under section 67 of the NDPS Act, admitting her involvement in the trafficking of heroin into India. Investigation established her role as a carrier operating at the behest of an overseas syndicate," it said.

The accused was on her third visit to India, indicating a pattern of repeated involvement in illicit drug trafficking.

Court Sentences Accused To Rigorous Imprisonment

After a detailed trial, the court convicted the accused and sentenced her to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, possessing commercial quantities of heroin can lead to significant jail time and fines. The Narcotics Control Bureau will likely continue to investigate the overseas syndicate to dismantle the larger drug operation. India has seen increased vigilance at airports to curb drug trafficking.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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