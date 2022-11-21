Iranian Women Protest At World Cup

IMAGE: Iranians hold up signs before the FIFA World Cup Group game between England and Iran. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

On Monday, November 21, 2022, Iranian women stood out in the sea of football fans at the Khalifa international stadium in Doha.

Women are banned from attending men's matches in Iran, but in Doha they made their stance clear.

Iran is competing in the FIFA World Cup even as a major protest movement convulses the Islamic republic.

Many Iranian fans on Monday wore t-shirts or waved signs printed with the mantra of the uprising: 'Woman Life Freedom' in the colours of the Iranian national flag.

IMAGE: Iranians in t-shirts with the messages 'Stand For The Women Of Iran' and 'Woman Life Freedom' at the Khalifa stadium in Iran. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

More than two months of protests in Iran, sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman while in custody of the country's morality police, have created one of the boldest challenges to its clerical leaders since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Some Iranian sportsmen and women have made gestures seen by protesters as shows of support, including not singing the national anthem or celebrating victories on the field.

According to the activist news agency HRANA, as of Friday, 410 protesters had been killed in the unrest, including 58 children.