Fear I may be killed: Unnao lawyer wrote before crash

August 01, 2019 14:40 IST

An almost 15-day-old letter written by the lawyer of the Unnao rape victim alleging threat to his life and seeking urgent issuance of a weapon licensing, surfaced on Thursday.

IMAGE: Police inspect the site of road accident in which the Unnao rape survivor got seriously injured, near Rae Bareli. Photograph: PTI Photo

The lawyer had written to the district magistrate urging him to expedite the process of granting him a weapon licence. "I have apprehensions that I could be murdered in future," the July 15 letter reads.

The Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer, are being treated at King George's Medical University at Lucknow after sustaining grievous injuries in an accident on July 28.

A truck rammed into the vehicle in which the girl, her counsel and two aunts were travelling to Rae Bareli. While she and her lawyer sustained grievous injuries, her aunts died on the spot.

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case of murder against legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident.

In the letter, the lawyer alleges he had applied for a weapon licence in 2018 but "due to pressure and influence from the ruling party, the petitioner's documents have not been presented before the DM by the police and Tehsil administration".

Earlier, more than two weeks before she was seriously injured in an accident on July 28, the Unnao rape victim had also written a letter to the Chief Justice of India seeking action against those "who are making threats" to her and her family.

"People came to my house and issued threats asking me to take back cases. Otherwise, the whole family will be put in jail in fake cases," said the letter written by the Unnao victim to CJI Ranjan Gogoi on July 12.

Sengar, who was expelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, is accused of raping the teen at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.