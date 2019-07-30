Unnao rape survivor on ventilator but stable: Docs

July 30, 2019 23:57 IST

The condition of the Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer, undergoing treatment at the King George Medical University hospital in Lucknow after getting critically injured in a road accident, is stable, said doctors on Tuesday.

"The rape survivor has sustained multiple fractures. A CT scan was conducted on her. It revealed no head injury. Her condition is stable and doctors are monitoring her situation round the clock." KGMU's Trauma Centre in-charge, Dr Sandeep Tiwari said.

The victim, however, is still on a ventilator, he added.

Asked about her lawyer's condition, Dr Tiwari said the advocate was removed from the ventilator for sometime on Tuesday during which his condition remained stable.

"He was, however, put again on the ventilator," he added.

Asked if the KGMU intended to call in specialist doctors from other hospitals, Dr Tiwari said, "There is no shortage of specialists in KGMU. If needed, we can, however, call doctors from other hospitals of Lucknow."

On Sunday, the rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling in car when it was hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two aunts and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.