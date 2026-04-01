FCRA Bill likely in Parl today, Congress asks MPs to rush to Delhi

The Congress is gearing up for a major showdown in Parliament, vehemently opposing the FCRA Amendment Bill, which they claim is unconstitutional and targets minority organisations.

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Key Points The Congress party is strongly opposing the FCRA Amendment Bill, calling it unconstitutional and harmful to NGOs.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal claims the bill targets minority communities and Christian institutions.

The Congress party plans to stage a protest outside Parliament against the FCRA Amendment Bill.

The government defends the FCRA Amendment Bill as a measure to enhance transparency and prevent misuse of foreign funds.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accuses the Congress and Left parties of spreading misinformation about the FCRA amendment.

The Congress has directed its MPs to urgently reach Delhi and attend the Parliament session, as the FCRA Amendment Bill is likely to be taken up for passage, All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal said on Tuesday.

Describing the proposed law as "completely unconstitutional," Venugopal, in a statement, alleged that the central government is trying to introduce the bill at a time when MPs from states going to Assembly elections are busy with campaign activities.

A bill to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, with the government making it clear that individuals engaging in forced religious conversion through foreign funding will not be spared.

Introducing the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai had stated that the legislation aims to enhance transparency and ensure proper utilisation of funds received from abroad.

Congress' concerns on FCRA Amendment Bill

Venugopal claimed that the Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment (FCRA) Bill would harm NGOs and community organisations, particularly those run by minority communities.

He said the Congress will not allow the bill to be passed under any circumstances.

The Congress leader also announced that the party will stage a protest outside Parliament at 10.30 am on Wednesday against the bill.

Venugopal further accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of "attempting to divide" people who are living peacefully and create tensions among them.

He said the bill is the latest example of such efforts.

Venugopal also described the bill as a "threat" hanging over minority communities, saying it is a deliberate attempt to intimidate and control organisations, including Christian institutions in Kerala.

He also said the bill contains provisions that would tighten control over voluntary organisations and institutions engaged in social service.

Govt's defence

Earlier in the day, Union minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that the FCRA amendment Bill only seeks to stop the use of foreign funding against national security and interests and not to target any religious organisation.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarters, Rijiju slammed the Congress and Left parties, accusing them of "spreading falsehood" on the proposed amendment to the FCRA.

Their claims about the Bill are "completely false, fabricated and misleading", the BJP leader added.