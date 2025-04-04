HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Congress to Challenge Waqf Bill in Supreme Court 'very soon'

Congress to Challenge Waqf Bill in Supreme Court 'very soon'

Source: PTI
April 04, 2025 11:24 IST

The Congress on Friday said it will "very soon" challenge in the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 that was passed in Parliament.

IMAGE: West Bengal Congress supporters take part in a protest rally from Bidhan Bhawan to Moulali against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Kolkata, April 3, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Waqf (Amendment) bill was cleared by Parliament early Friday, with the Rajya Sabha giving its nod.

In a post on X, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The INC will very soon be challenging in the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2024."

 

"We are confident and will continue to resist all assaults of the Modi Govt on the principles, provisions, and practices that are contained in the Constitution of India," he said.

The discussion on the Waqf Bill in the Rajya Sabha witnessed staunch objections from opposition parties, which termed the Bill "anti-Muslim" and "unconstitutional" with the government responding that the "historic reform" would benefit the minority community.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early Thursday, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

Ramesh said the INC's challenge of the CAA 2019 is being heard in the Supreme Court.

The INC's challenge of the 2019 amendments to the RTI Act, 2005 is also being heard in the Supreme Court, he noted.

"The INC's challenge to the validity of the amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules (2024) is being heard in the Supreme Court.

"The INC's intervention to uphold the letter and spirit of the Places of Worship Act, 1991 is being heard in the Supreme Court," the Congress leader said.

The Lok Sabha had cleared the Waqf bill early Thursday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
