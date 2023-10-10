News
'Fauda' star joins Israel's fight against Hamas, faces rocket attack

'Fauda' star joins Israel's fight against Hamas, faces rocket attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 10, 2023 14:11 IST
Israeli star Lior Raz, known for starring in and co-creating web series Fauda, says he has joined the 'Brothers in Arms' volunteers to extract two families from the bombarded town of Sderot in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

IMAGE: Actor Lior Raz in the web series Fauda. Photograph: X

Accompanied by the president of the Israel Democracy Institute Yohanan Plesner and Fauda co-creator-journalist Avi Yissascharov, Raz on social media shared a video of them rushing to take cover from a rocket attack on Monday night.

"Accompanied by Yohanan Plesner and Avi Yissascharov, I headed down south to join hundreds of brave 'brothers in arms' volunteers who worked tirelessly to assist the population in the south of Israel. We were sent to the bombarded town of Sderot to extract two families. No fear!" Raz captioned the post on his X account.

 

The southern Israeli town of Sderot is located nearby Gaza, ruled by the Hamas militant group.

'Brothers in Arms' is an Israeli protest group representing retired soldiers. After graduating from high school at the age of 18, Raz enlisted in the Israel Defense Forces and became a commando in the elite undercover counter-terrorism unit.

Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented attack by Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on Saturday morning. At least 700 people have been killed and more than 2,100 injured in Israel. In the Gaza Strip, there are nearly 500 deaths and over 2,000 wounded in Israel's counterattack, according to reports.

While Israel sealed it off from food, fuel, and other supplies in retaliation for a bloody incursion by the militants, Hamas also escalated on Monday, pledging to kill captured Israelis if attacks targeted civilians without warnings.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Israel: 'The situation has never been so bad'
'Hundreds of Palestinians will be killed'
'Hamas killed people as if they're stomping on insects'
'Canada enabled Khalistan extremists to use violence'
Asset divestment needed to resolve Vedanta's crisis
'It appears Canada has realised it has made a mistake'
10 Gangster Shows On OTT
