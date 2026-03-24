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How Indian Agriculture Initiatives Have Doubled Farmer Income

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 24, 2026 11:55 IST

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Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced in the Lok Sabha that government agriculture initiatives, including MSP and fertiliser subsidies, have successfully doubled the income of Indian farmers.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points

  • Union Minister claims Indian government initiatives have doubled farmer income.
  • Key measures include providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.
  • Fertiliser subsidies have been extended to support farmers.
  • Government disbursed Rs 5 lakh crore to develop the cooperatives sector in the last five years.

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan told the Lok Sabha that the government has taken various initiatives for the agriculture sector and the farmer's income has doubled.

During the Question Hour, the production has increased and various measures, including providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and extending fertiliser subsidies.

 

Chouhan, who is in charge of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, asserted that the income of farmers has doubled and in some cases, the income has even increased three to four times.

The Union minister was responding to queries from TMC leader Saugata Roy who said the government has not kept the promise of doubling farmers' income.

"We will reward the efforts of farmers," Chouhan said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav asked supplementary questions persistently even as Speaker Om Birla asked Chouhan to respond.

Against this backdrop, Birla told the members not to be too agitated during the Question Hour and urged both members as well as ministers to ask short questions and give brief replies, respectively.

Government Support for Cooperatives

In response to another question, Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal said the government is taking all efforts to develop the cooperatives sector for which Rs 5 lakh crore has been disbursed in the last five years.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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