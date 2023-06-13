News
Farmers call off protest over MSP for sunflower seeds

Farmers call off protest over MSP for sunflower seeds

Source: PTI
June 13, 2023 22:12 IST
Farmers protesting over the MSP for sunflower seeds at Pipli in Haryana's Kurukshetra called off their stir on Tuesday night after an assurance from the state government of "appropriate price" for the crop.

IMAGE: Farmers celebrate after getting an assurance from the government on a fair price for sunflower seeds, Pipli, Haryana, June 13, 2023. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said after fresh talks with the district administration in the evening, the farmers have ended the protest in Kurukshetra's Pipli and the national highway blockade will be lifted.

 

Kurukshetra deputy commissioner (DC) Shantanu Sharma said that farmers have been assured of "appropriate price" for sunflower crop.

The national highway in Pipli had remained blocked for the second day Tuesday over the farmers' demand for MSP for sunflower seeds.

On Monday and during the day on Tuesday, there had not been any headway in talks between the farmers and district administration, but the breakthrough finally came in the evening.

Tikait had earlier asked the state government to accept the demand or send farmers to jail.

The protesting farmers had blocked the national highway 44 near Pipli, which connects Delhi with Chandigarh, and some other routes since Monday afternoon after holding a mahapanchayat on the issue.

The farmers had been demanding that the state government procure sunflower seeds at an MSP of Rs 6,400 per quintal.

Under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana -- price difference payment scheme -- the state government was giving Rs 1,000 per quintal as interim support for sunflower crop sold below MSP.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
