IMAGE: NDRF personnel at the Air India crash site in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Air India and Tata Sons, on Monday offered a message of solidarity and resolve in the wake of last week's fatal crash in Ahmedabad while addressing 700-odd employees at the airline's headquarters in Gurugram.

'I felt I had to be here and meet as many of you as possible,' Chandrasekaran told the assembled staff, many of whom were part of the emergency response teams activated following the tragedy.

Chandra also visited the Emergency Command Centre, the Integrated Operations Control Centre, and the Customer Service and Support to show his support for A-I.

Recalling his visit to the crash site near Ahmedabad airport, Chandra said: 'It was not easy at all. I've seen a fair share of crises in my career, but nothing as heartbreaking as this.

'I never imagined I would face something like this.'

He also acknowledged that no words or actions could bring back the 241 lives lost in the crash, but stressed the company's commitment to standing by the families affected.

'We consider everyone who lost someone in this tragedy as part of our family -- now and forever,' he added.

Addressing the emotional toll on employees, the chairman said: 'Criticism is inevitable, especially for those who care deeply and work tirelessly to build a great airline. But I want you to be strong.

'When you feel distraught, remember one word: Determination.'

'We are going to get through this. We need to show resilience.

'We need to use this incident as an act of force to build a safer airline,' Chandra said and urged employees to use the tragedy as a catalyst to build a stronger company.

Chandrasekaran emphasised the complexity of aviation operations, saying: 'It's a business with multiple redundancies, checks, certifications -- systems that have evolved over decades. Yet incidents like this happen.

'We have to wait for the investigation to understand why.'

He concluded with a call for calm and collective strength: 'This is the time to be brave. To be resolute.

'Our job is to get A-I to where it truly belongs -- the place this country and every passenger who puts their trust in us deserves.'

Top Boeing exec visits Air India HQ

The head of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Stephanie Pope, met Chandrasekaran at the airline's headquarters inGurugram on Monday and was accompanied by Boeing's India President Salil Gupte, Reuters reported. Details of the discussions were not immediately clear.

Tata Taps McKinsey for Air India Revamp IMAGE: An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft VT-ANB in flight. Photograph: Jan Seba/File Photo/Reuters The Tata group is in talks with global consulting giant McKinsey & Co to spearhead a sweeping transformation of Air India as the airline grapples with its gravest crisis following last week's fatal crash in Ahmedabad, people familiar with the matter said. Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran met Vivek Pandit, a senior partner at McKinsey, in Mumbai over the weekend to chart a revival strategy for the airline, according to a person with direct knowledge. The tragic accident, which marks one of the deadliest in India's aviation history, has placed intense scrutiny on the Tata group's turnaround plans for the former State-run carrier, which it acquired from the Indian government in 2022. Chandrasekaran also held internal consultations with key Tata group leaders, including Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts and a director on the board of Tata Sons, the person said. The discussions focused on crisis management measures, including compensation and support for the victims' families. McKinsey declined to comment, citing client confidentiality. An e-mail sent to Tata Sons on Monday went unanswered. The Tata group has already merged Air India with Vistara, the airline it co-owned with Singapore Airlines, in an ambitious bid to create a world-class global carrier.

