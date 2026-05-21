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Family Stress Driving Suicide Surge

By Sneha Sasikumar
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 21, 2026 13:06 IST

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India has witnessed a concerning 1.5-fold increase in suicides since 2000, with daily wage earners and family problems emerging as the most significant contributing factors.

Suicides in India

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • Seven in 10 suicides in 2024 were male.
  • Every hour, six daily wage earners attempted suicide in 2024.
  • Two housewives and one farmer attempted suicide every hour in 2024.
 

Suicides in India have risen one-and-a-half times since 2000, reaching 0.17 million in 2024, according to the Accidental Deaths And Suicides In India report 2024.

The year, however, saw a marginal decline of 0.4 per cent from 2023.

While daily wage earners formed the highest chunk in the past three years, family problems caused the most fatalities.

Suicides in India

Demographic Trends in Suicides

Seven in 10 suicides in 2024 were male, a share that has inched up every year since 2000, when six in 10 were male.

Every hour, six daily wage earners attempted suicide -- the highest rate among all professions -- totalling 52,910 cases in 2024.

Nearly a quarter century ago, housewives and farmers were also among the worst affected.

Even in 2024, two housewives and one farmer attempt suicide every hour.

Suicides in India

Leading Causes and Contributing Factors

One in three suicides in 2024 traced back to family problems, up from one in five in 2000.

Equally alarming, alcohol addiction has risen nearly six times in share and marriage-related issues have nearly doubled since 2000.

Suicides in India

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

Sneha Sasikumar
Source: source

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