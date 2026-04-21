Pahalgam Attack: Family Struggles A Year After Navy Officer's Death

One year after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, the family of Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal still grapples with profound grief and cherishes memories of his life and service.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The family of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal continues to mourn his death a year after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, an Indian Navy officer, was killed in the Pahalgam attack while on his honeymoon.

The family remembers Lieutenant Narwal as an affectionate and dedicated officer who dreamed of serving the nation.

The family is determined to honour Lieutenant Vinay Narwal's memory and appreciates the government's support.

A year after the Pahalgam terror attack, life hasn't been the same for the family of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, the Indian Navy officer who was among the 26 people killed in the ghastly incident.

The family has not been able to overcome their grief and keeps remembering the young naval officer who had his future all planned out, Rajesh Narwal, father of Lt Vinay, said.

Twenty-six-year-old Lt Vinay and his wife Himanshi were on a honeymoon in south Kashmir's Pahalgam town when terrorists shot him at point-blank range, an incident in which 25 others, mostly tourists, were also killed on April 22, 2025.

Vinay had got married on April 16, 2025.

Speaking to reporters at his Karnal residence, Rajesh Narwal, a government employee, said for the past one year, the family has been grappling with the loss of Lt Vinay.

Family's Unending Grief After Pahalgam Attack

He said that Lt Vinay's death was not only painful for the family, but also a major loss for the nation.

"After the tragedy struck, our lives completely changed. Earlier, our lives were going smoothly, but now we cannot overcome what has happened. Though we continue to live as we must, life has truly ended for us the day we received this devastating news," he said.

"A father who loses a young son knows what the pain is. With the passage of time, one may recover from small jolts in life, but this pain will remain forever," he said.

Rajesh said Lt Vinay had his entire life planned out. "He became an officer at a young age. He also maintained a notebook about his plans in life," he said.

Remembering Lieutenant Vinay Narwal's Aspirations

Lt Vinay was very affectionate and used to treat others' problems as his own, the deceased officer's father added.

"He was my son, but I think of him as an angel," he said.

"I still remember the joy on his face when he took his first step to walk while holding my finger," he recalled.

"A few days before his marriage, we went to Delhi for shopping. He had a lot of plans for his family," he said.

Impact Of The Terrorist Attack On The Family

Days before ghastly terrorist act, there was an atmosphere of celebration in the Narwal family due to the marriage festivities. "And three days after the wedding reception was held, the terror incident happened. It was a mountain of sorrow for us and other families who lost their loved ones," the father said.

Rajesh also recalled that both his children shared a deep bond with their grandparents, who have also not been able to come to terms that Vinay is not among us today.

"Since childhood, both my children had very close association with their grandparents and they were deeply attached to them," he said.

Lieutenant Narwal's Dream To Serve The Nation

Rajesh also said that Lt Vinay initially wanted to join the Air Force, but was very happy when he was selected for the Navy to serve the nation.

"Serving his nation was his dream. We have many relatives who served in defence forces -- both from my side and his maternal side. This used to attract him since childhood. He always used to say that he wanted to join the defence service and he was determined his aim," he said.

He further said the family is determined to honour Lt Vinay's memory in meaningful ways, and praised the government for its continued support after the terror attack last year.

Lt Vinay is survived by his wife Himanshi, sister Srishti, his grandparents and parents Rajesh and Asha.

In May, after Operation Sindoor, Rajesh Narwal had hailed India's response and praised the Narendra Modi-led government for "sending a strong message" to the perpetrators of the April 22 attack.

He had said that terrorists "will think 100 times" before repeating such attacks in the future.

The Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including Lieutenant Narwal, highlights the ongoing security challenges in the region. Such incidents can impact tourism and local economies, raising concerns about safety and stability. The government's response and support to the affected families are crucial in addressing the aftermath of these attacks.