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Home  » News » Delhi Woman Faces Charges for Allegedly Fabricating POCSO Complaint Against Father

Delhi Woman Faces Charges for Allegedly Fabricating POCSO Complaint Against Father

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 17, 2026 00:28 IST

A Delhi woman has been booked for allegedly filing a false POCSO complaint against her father, with police investigations revealing the allegation arose from a family property dispute.

Key Points

  • A woman in Delhi has been booked for allegedly filing a false complaint under the POCSO Act against her father.
  • The false allegation appears to stem from an ongoing property dispute within the family.
  • The child involved denied the allegations before the Child Welfare Committee, stating her mother had made similar false claims previously.
  • Medical examination at AIIMS found no evidence of sexual assault.
  • The Child Welfare Committee declined custody to the complainant and placed the child in protective custody.

A woman has been booked for allegedly filing a false complaint under the POCSO Act against her father in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, with police saying the allegation arose during an ongoing property dispute in the family, an official said on Thursday.

According to police, the matter came to light on April 11 when Govindpuri police station received three PCR calls regarding a dispute at a house in Tughlakabad Extension.

 

"The calls, made by a woman, her brother and their father, alleged house-breaking and theft. However, an inquiry found the issue to be a civil property dispute," the officer said.

The following day, the woman approached police alleging that her father had molested her minor daughter.

Police said she initially delayed giving a statement and later submitted a written complaint but refused to produce the child at the police station.

"A police team, including a woman investigating officer, subsequently visited the residence and examined the child," the officer said.

Investigation and Findings

During interaction before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the minor categorically denied any inappropriate conduct by her grandfather and said her mother had raised similar false allegations in the past too, the officer added.

The child was later taken for medical examination at AIIMS, where doctors found no history or signs of sexual assault in the medico-legal case report.

Following the findings, the CWC at Kalkaji declined custody of the child to the complainant and sent the minor to protective custody.

Legal Proceedings

On April 14, police initiated proceedings under section 217 (false information) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the woman for allegedly lodging a false complaint to mislead legal authorities. Further proceedings are underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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