Shahjahanpur Officials Face Charges Over Disability Certificate Fraud

An investigation in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has uncovered a disability certificate fraud, leading to charges against 12 officials for allegedly issuing fake documents and enabling access to undue government benefits.

Key Points 12 district administration employees in Shahjahanpur are booked for allegedly issuing fake disability certificates.

The fraudulent certificates allowed 14 individuals to obtain government benefits without proper medical assessment.

An investigation revealed the certificates were uploaded on the official portal without required examinations.

A separate case involves retired health department employees accused of siphoning off funds through fraudulent medical reimbursement claims.

Police have launched investigations into both cases of alleged corruption and fraud.

Police have booked 12 employees of district administration for allegedly issuing fake disability certificates to 14 beneficiaries without proper medical examination in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, an official said on Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Devendra Kumar said the action followed a complaint by a local resident, after which an inquiry revealed that disability certificates were fraudulently issued and uploaded on the official portal without the beneficiaries undergoing any medical assessment or appearing before the disability board.

"The investigation found that 14 individuals, who were neither disabled nor examined, were issued disability certificates and subsequently obtained identity cards from the portal to avail government benefits meant for persons with disabilities," Kumar said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Administrative Officer Ram Kishore of the Chief Medical Officer's office, an FIR has been registered against 12 employees, including officials from the disability department, under charges of cheating and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

Separate Case of Fraudulent Medical Claims

In a separate case, Kumar said another FIR has been lodged at Kotwali police station against 12 retired health department employees for allegedly siphoning off around Rs 30 lakh through fraudulent medical reimbursement claims using fake hospital bills.

Police have initiated investigations in both cases, the officer said.