UP woman accuses husband of anti-national acts, files police complaint

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district accused her husband of allegedly engaging in anti-national activities and using forged documents, prompting the police to register a case and initiate an investigation, officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Manisha (33) filed a complaint at the Kotwali Police Station in Shamli alleging that her husband, Mohammad Intazar, was involved in "suspicious and anti-national activities."

She also claimed to have found several forged documents in his possession, including an Aadhaar card, a passport, and educational certificates bearing his name, the police said.

Superintendent of police Ramsevak Gautam said the police registered a case against Intazar under Sections 336 (forgery), 337 (forgery of court or public records), 339 (possession of forged documents), and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"Based on the allegations and the supporting documents provided by the complainant, a formal case has been registered and an investigation has been launched," SP Gautam said.

Manisha, who has been married to Intazar since 2017, also stated that the couple has two children aged 8 and 10.

The police said that they are currently searching for Intazar, who is absconding.