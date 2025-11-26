Fadnavis vows job priority for locals at Vadhavan Port

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said local residents must be given priority in jobs at the upcoming Vadhavan Port project in Palghar district, and warned that any attempts to deprive them of their 'rightful employment' at the mega facility would not be tolerated.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: ANI Photo

He also said that 10 lakh jobs will be created at this big-ticket port project.

Fadnavis was addressing election rallies at Dahanu and Palghar towns in Palghar districts for Bharatiya Janata Party candidates ahead of the December 2 local bodies polls.

"Vadhavan port is going to be one of the top ports in the world. It will be the first of its kind in India and create nearly 10 lakh jobs," he said.

"I have directed the authorities that local people must get employment in the Vadhavan project. These 10 lakh jobs will go to the sons and daughters of the soil...Fifty-six companies have already signed agreements and begun training programmes," Fadnavis said.

"Any attempts to sideline the local residents (in jobs) will not be tolerated. If anyone tries to deprive the people of Palghar or Dahanu of their rightful employment, this Devendra bhau will go there and tell them it will not work. We will not stop until locals get their dues," he added.

The Rs 76,200-crore greenfield project is being developed in two phases by Vadhvan Port Project Ltd (VPPL).

The port will comprise nine container terminals, each 1,000 metres long, four multipurpose berths, including the coastal berth, four liquid cargo berths, a Ro-Ro berth, and a coast guard berth.

Amid concerns expressed by fishermen that the project would affect their livelihood, Fadnavis said they need not fear.

"They will get a modern fishing harbour, new boats, deep-sea fishing capabilities and support for traditional fishing," he said.

Calling Palghar as the fastest developing district in the country and the nucleus of a future 'Fourth Mumbai', the CM said the work on India's first offshore airport in the district would begin soon, giving the district a major global identity.

"To strengthen connectivity with Mumbai, the government plans to extend the Mumbai Coastal Road up to Virar and later to Dahanu...Palghar is being strongly connected to Mumbai," he said.

A comprehensive development plan has been designed to ensure that rapid urbanisation does not harm the district's natural resources, CM Fadnavis said.

"Water, land and forest diversity will not be affected," he said.

Referring to the 'Constitution Day', Fadnavis invoked Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, saying, "He gave democracy through the Constitution. Earlier, in our country, kings used to be born in royal families. Today, the king of the nation takes birth in a ballot box."

Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas commemorates the official adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949. The government of India declared November 26 as Constitution Day in 2015.

Countering Opposition's remarks targeted at the BJP and its candidate, Fadnavis urged supporters not to get distracted by inflammatory remarks.

"Someone may say they will burn your 'Lanka'. But we do not live in Lanka. We are followers of Lord Ram. Ravana cannot be the brother of Lord Ram, so why use such language during elections?" he asked.

Fadnavis emphasised that his focus was on development and performance.

"I have come to tell you what we are going to do and also show what we have already done," he said.

He appealed to voters to vote for BJP candidates in the local polls.

"You vote for the 'lotus' (BJP poll symbol) in the polls and we will take steps for your welfare," he said.