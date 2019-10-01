News
Fadnavis to face trial in poll affidavit case: SC

Fadnavis to face trial in poll affidavit case: SC

October 01, 2019 12:52 IST

IMAGE: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at BJP HQ in New Delhi. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

In a jolt to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the Bombay high court order and directed the Bharatiya Janata Party leader to face trial for allegedly failing to furnish details of two pending criminal cases.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi passed the orders on the plea filed by one Satish Ukey.

On July 23, the top court, while reserving the verdict, had said that the alleged "omission" by Fadnavis of not disclosing information about two criminal cases in his election affidavit in the 2014 assembly polls may be decided in the trial.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
