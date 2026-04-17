Fadnavis Alleges TMC Plot To Include Infiltrators In Voter List

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accuses the TMC of plotting to include infiltrators in West Bengal's electoral rolls, alleging opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Key Points Devendra Fadnavis accuses TMC of conspiring to include infiltrators in West Bengal electoral rolls.

Fadnavis claims TMC opposes Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to prevent removal of unauthorised voters.

Fadnavis defends SIR, stating it has constitutional provisions for addressing grievances and removing names of the deceased and shifted voters.

Fadnavis denies attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-ruled states, questioning why people leave West Bengal for work.

Alleging that the TMC had hatched a conspiracy to include names of infiltrators in the electoral rolls, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday claimed that while the party was objecting to the SIR exercise, people whose names have been deleted for "rightful reasons" did not protest.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Fadnavis said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has constitutional provisions to address grievances of those left out of the electoral rolls.

Fadnavis Defends Electoral Roll Revision

"Those whose names were deleted for rightful reasons did not protest. Why does only the TMC have an issue? The Supreme Court made certain observations about SIR but did not stop it, yet the TMC wanted to halt the process altogether," he said.

"The SIR has constitutional provisions that till the end, if any wronged person seeks redressal, they can take legal recourse and appeal. I hail the Supreme Court order in this regard," he said.

Allegations of TMC's Fraudulent Means

Fadnavis asserted that such an exercise should be conducted every 10 years to remove names of the dead, shifted, and unauthorised voters, alleging that the ruling TMC opposed it to win the upcoming assembly polls through "fraudulent means".

Response to Migrant Worker Allegations

Responding to TMC's allegations of attacks on Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-ruled states like Maharashtra, he denied the claims but said it was worth examining why people from West Bengal were leaving the state for work.

"The TMC government should feel ashamed if people of Bengal have to leave the state for every kind of job. It reflects a failure on the part of the government. I am not talking only about high-end jobs, but all kinds of work," he said.

Fadnavis said cities like Pune, Mumbai and Nagpur have thriving Bengali communities who celebrate festivals such as Durga Puja and Kali Puja in a grand manner, with pandals comparable to those in Kolkata.

Under Indian election law, including names of ineligible voters on electoral rolls can lead to charges of electoral fraud and related offences. The Election Commission of India typically oversees investigations into such allegations to ensure fair and transparent elections.