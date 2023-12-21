Sonia 'very positive' on Ram Temple invite: Digvijaya

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday confirmed reports of an invitation to Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, adding that she was 'very positive on this matter'.

IMAGE: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Photograph: Sandip Mahankal/ANI Photo



He said that either she will go or a delegation from her side will be attending the ceremony.

The inauguration ceremony of Ram Mandir will take place on January 22 next year.

"What objection can be there? Sonia Gandhi is very positive on this matter. Either she will go or a delegation from the party will go," said Digvijaya Singh.

On being asked about his own invitation to the grand opening, Digvijaya Singh said, "They (BJP) will not invite me because they are not inviting the true devotees. Whether it be Murli Manohar Joshi, Lal Krishna Advani or Digvijay Singh, they will not be given the invitation."

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had earlier this week sent an invitation on their behalf to Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.