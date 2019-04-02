F-16s might have been used to hit Indian jets: Pak

April 02, 2019 00:18 IST

IMAGE: Indian Air Force officials show sections of an exploded Amraam missile, said to be fired by Pakistan air force F-16s, at a press conference in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

Pakistan on Monday for the first time indicated that F-16s might have been used to hit Indian fighter jets during the aerial combat on February 27 and said Islamabad retains the right to use 'anything and everything' in its self defence.

Pakistan's military spokesman Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor issued a statement with reference to what he said 'repeated Indian claims' about shooting down of Pakistani F-16 by India and use of F-16 in the air battle on February 27.

"As regard Pakistan Air Force (PAF) action for strikes across Line of Control, it was done by JF-17 from within Pakistan airspace," he said.

Later, when two Indian jets crossed the Line of Control, they were shot down by the PAF, he claimed.

"Whether it was F-16 or JF-17 which shot down 2 Indian aircraft is immaterial," he said.

He further said: "Even if F-16 have been used as at that point in time complete PAF was airborne including F16s, the fact remains that Pakistan Airforce shot down two Indian jets in self defence."

Ghafoor said that Pakistan had right to use anything for its defence.

"India can assume any type of their choice even F-16. Pakistan retains the right to use anything and everything in its legitimate self defence," he said.

He also rejected that any F-16 was destroyed by Indian Air Force in the dogfight.

"The event of February 27 is part of history now. No Pakistani F-16 was hit by Indian Airforce," he said.

Last month, Ghafoor said that only JF-17 was used against India on February 27.

As part of the purchasing agreement, the United States had reportedly barred Pakistan from using the F-16s against any third country and it was only allowed to operate the fighter in self defence and for anti-terror missions.

India has also given proof to America about the use of US-manufactured F-16 jets and AMRAAM beyond visual range air-to-air missile by Pakistan during its aerial raid.

The IAF on February 28 displayed parts of an AMRAAM missile as evidence to 'conclusively' prove that Pakistan deployed F-16s during the aerial raid targeting Indian military installations in Kashmir.

It said Pakistan does not have any other fighters capable of firing an AMRAAM missile.