News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Eyewash': Adhir declines to join 'one-nation, one-poll' panel

'Eyewash': Adhir declines to join 'one-nation, one-poll' panel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 03, 2023 08:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday declined to be a part of the high-level committee announced by the Centre to examine the possibility of simultaneous elections in the country.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chowdhury said he has come to know that he has been appointed a member of the high-level committee on simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas.

"I have no hesitation whatsoever in declining to serve on the Committee whose terms of reference have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions. It is, I am afraid, a total eyewash," he said in his letter.

"Moreover, the sudden attempt to thrust a constitutionally suspect, pragmatically non-feasible and logistically unimplementable idea on the nation, months before the general elections, raises serious concerns about ulterior motives of the government," he said.

 

The Congress leader also lamented the exclusion of current Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge from the committee.

"This is a deliberate insult to the system of Parliamentary democracy.

"In these circumstances, I have no option but to decline your invitation," said Chowdhury, who is also the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.

Earlier on Saturday, the government notified the eight-member committee to examine and make recommendations at the earliest on the issue of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.

The committee, which will be headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind, will have Home Minister Shah, Chowdhury, former leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Finance Commission chairman N K Singh as members, according to an official notification.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why India shouldn't hold simultaneous polls
Why India shouldn't hold simultaneous polls
Simultaneous polls in India: Boon or bane?
Simultaneous polls in India: Boon or bane?
BJP bets on one nation-one poll boosting its prospects
BJP bets on one nation-one poll boosting its prospects
Chandrayaan-3 rover put to 'sleep, may wake up on...
Chandrayaan-3 rover put to 'sleep, may wake up on...
IND vs PAK: It was a nothing shot: Gambhir slams Kohli
IND vs PAK: It was a nothing shot: Gambhir slams Kohli
EPL PIX: Big wins for City, Spurs; Forest stun Chelsea
EPL PIX: Big wins for City, Spurs; Forest stun Chelsea
PIX: Billingham guides Real Madrid to win
PIX: Billingham guides Real Madrid to win
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Simultaneous polls will cost thousands of crores but...

Simultaneous polls will cost thousands of crores but...

1-nation, 1-poll: 'Theoretically attractive, but...'

1-nation, 1-poll: 'Theoretically attractive, but...'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances