Extradition process begins to bring back Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother from US

Extradition process begins to bring back Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother from US

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 02, 2024 14:22 IST
The Mumbai police have sent a proposal for extradition of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, who has been named as an accused in some high-profile crimes, including the Baba Siddique murder case, an official said.

 

IMAGE: Anmol Bishnoi has been named as wanted accused in the April 14 firing incident outside the Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area. Photograph: ANI

The proposal was sent after the US authorities informed the Mumbai police about Anmol Bishnoi's presence in their country, the senior police official said on Saturday.

Last month, the Mumbai police's crime branch moved the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court here stating that it intends to "initiate the extradition procedure of fugitive criminal Anmol Bishnoi". It filed an affidavit "for further necessary action", which was allowed by the special court.

The Mumbai police have sent the proposal for Anmol Bishnoi's extradition to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which will then be forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the police official said.

Both Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi have been named as wanted accused in the April 14 firing incident outside the Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area.

 

Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal had carried out the firing. They, along with Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohammed Rafiq Choudhary and Harpal Singh, were arrested and are currently in judicial custody.

One accused Anujkumar Thapan committed suicide during his police custody.

In the chargesheet filed in the case, police have shown Lawrence Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi as wanted accused in the case.

NCP leader and former MLA Baba Siddique was shot dead by three gunmen near the office of his MLA-son Zeeshan Siddique on October 12. The police have so far arrested 15 persons in connection with the murder.

The involvement of Bishnoi brothers, who hail from Fazilka in Punjab, is suspected in the case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi.

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in a jail in Sabarmati in Gujarat.

A lookout circular was issued in April against Anmol Bishnoi, who had claimed responsibility for the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence.

An FIR was also registered by the NIA against nine accused, including both the Bishnoi brothers, in August 2022 for being part of a conspiracy to "raise funds, recruit youth to carry out terrorist acts in the Union Territory of Delhi and other parts of the country" besides "targeted killings of prominent persons".

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
