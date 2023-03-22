News
Rediff.com  » News » Extra barricades outside British High Commission removed

Extra barricades outside British High Commission removed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 22, 2023 14:37 IST
The Delhi Police has removed extra barricades outside the United Kingdom High Commission but the security remains intact, officials said on Wednesday, a move that comes days after the tricolour at the Indian High Commission in London was pulled down by Khalistani activists.

IMAGE: Barricades removed from outside the British High Commission in Delhi. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

"The security arrangements outside the British High Commission here are intact. However, barricades placed on the pathway towards the Commission that created hurdles for commutation have been removed," a senior police officer told PTI.

 

India on Sunday night summoned the British deputy high commissioner and demanded an explanation over the complete 'absence of security' after videos of pulling down of the Indian flag at the Indian mission in London during a protest by pro-Khalistan elements emerged on social media.

Top British officials have said that the UK government will take the security of the Indian High Commission 'seriously', as they condemned as 'disgraceful' and 'completely unacceptable' the vandalism at the Indian mission by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
