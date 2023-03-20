News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India summons British envoy as Khalistanis pull down tricolour at UK mission

India summons British envoy as Khalistanis pull down tricolour at UK mission

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 20, 2023 00:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India on Sunday night summoned the senior-most British diplomat in Delhi and demanded an explanation over the complete "absence of security" after pro-Khalistan separatist elements pulled down the Indian flag at the Indian high commission in London during a protest.

IMAGE: A screen grab from the video of Khalistani supporters attempt to pull down Indian flag at the high commission of India, in London, March 19, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo/MATV, London

In a strongly-worded statement, the ministry of external affairs said India finds "unacceptable" the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK.

 

The deputy chief of the UK high commission in Delhi was summoned to the MEA over the serious incident of pulling down of the flag as high commissioner Alex Ellis is travelling, sources said.

"The senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned late evening today to convey India's strong protest at the actions taken by separatist and extremist elements against the Indian high commission in London earlier in the day," the MEA said.

"An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of the British security that allowed these elements to enter the high commission premises," it said.

The MEA said the diplomat was reminded of the basic obligations of the UK government under the Vienna Convention.

"India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK," the MEA said.

It sought immediate steps to identify, arrest and prosecute those involved in today's incident.

"It is expected that the UK Government would take immediate steps to identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved in today's incident, and put in place stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents," the MEA added.

In a tweet, Ellis said, "I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the @HCI_London - totally unacceptable."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'There aren't many takers for Khalistan now'
'There aren't many takers for Khalistan now'
9 linked to Khalistani groups designated as terrorists
9 linked to Khalistani groups designated as terrorists
Centre blocks 6 'pro-Khalistan' YouTube channels
'MS Dhoni can play IPL 2024 as well'
'MS Dhoni can play IPL 2024 as well'
Punjab on alert as 34 more Amritpal aides held
Punjab on alert as 34 more Amritpal aides held
CSK sign S Africa's Magala as Jamieson's replacement
CSK sign S Africa's Magala as Jamieson's replacement
Boxing Worlds: Nikhat powers into pre-quarters
Boxing Worlds: Nikhat powers into pre-quarters
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

UK media watchdog suspends Khalsa TV licence

UK media watchdog suspends Khalsa TV licence

Modi to share dossier on UK-based Sikh radicals with Cameron

Modi to share dossier on UK-based Sikh radicals with Cameron

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances