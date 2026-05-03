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Home  » News » Explosives Seized In Kerala CM's Constituency Before Vote Count

Explosives Seized In Kerala CM's Constituency Before Vote Count

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 03, 2026 11:51 IST

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Kerala police seized explosives in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's constituency ahead of vote counting, raising concerns about election security.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Kerala police seized crude bombs and gunpowder in Dharmadam constituency.
  • The constituency is represented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
  • The raid was conducted based on a tip-off about illegal firecracker manufacturing.
  • A case has been registered against a local resident in connection with the seizure.
  • Illegal firecracker manufacturing has reportedly increased due to restrictions on licensed shops.

Police seized explosive materials, such as crude country-made bombs and gunpowder, during a search in the Dharmadam Assembly constituency, represented by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, a day ahead of the counting of votes.

Explosives Seized During Police Search

Elections to the 140 constituencies in Kerala were held on April 9, and votes will be counted on May 4.

 

Acting on a tip-off about illegal firecracker manufacturing resembling crude bombs, a team of Edakkad police searched a house in Thannada in the Meppoyil area and recovered five country-made bombs and over three kilograms of explosive powder.

Investigation and Legal Action

Police registered a case against a resident identified as Nanu in connection with the seizure.

Rise in Illegal Firecracker Production

According to officials, the search was carried out following intelligence inputs that explosive materials were being manufactured at the premises under the guise of firecracker production.

They said there has been a rise in illegal firecracker manufacturing in the region following restrictions imposed on licensed firecracker shops.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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