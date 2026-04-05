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Explosive Thrown at TV Channel Office in Kollam, Kerala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 05, 2026 14:27 IST

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An explosive substance was thrown at a TV channel office in Kollam, Kerala, prompting a police investigation into the early morning attack.

Key Points

  • A TV channel office in Kollam, Kerala, was attacked with an explosive substance.
  • The incident occurred around 3 am while two journalists were sleeping inside the office.
  • CCTV footage shows two individuals on a two-wheeler, with one throwing a flaming bottle at the building.
  • Police are investigating the attack, examining CCTV footage, and taking statements from witnesses.
  • A forensic examination will determine the contents of the bottle used in the attack.

An explosive substance was thrown at the office of a TV channel here on Sunday morning, police said.

According to police, CCTV visuals of the area and the channel's office showed two persons arriving there in a two-wheeler and one of them throwing a flaming bottle at the building.

 

Police said that two journalists were sleeping in the channel's office when the incident occurred around 3 am and did not hear what had happened.

Later in the morning, when a driver employed by the channel reached there, he noticed that one of the steps of the building's staircase was burnt and pieces of the bottle lying there, police said.

Subsequently, he informed the journalists in the office and then the police were informed, it said.

Police said that statements of the journalists and the driver were being recorded and then a case will be registered.

The contents of the bottle will be known only after a forensic examination, it said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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