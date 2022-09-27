News
Rediff.com  » News » Expelled Kerala nun begins indefinite fast seeking basic amenities at convent

Expelled Kerala nun begins indefinite fast seeking basic amenities at convent

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 27, 2022 17:40 IST
Sister Lucy Kalappura, who had protested against Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the nun rape case and was expelled by the Franciscan Clarist Congregation, began an indefinite fast on Tuesday before the convent in nearby Mananthavady, alleging that she was denied basic amenities there.

IMAGE: Sister Lucy Kalappura. Photograph: ANI Photo

The nun came out with serious accusations against the convent authorities that she had been denied food and other facilities of the institution, where she was allowed by a local court to stay till the case against the bishop was over.

 

She alleged that she has been isolated and humiliated by fellow inmates of the convent.

"The convent authorities have been blatantly violating the directives passed as an interlocutory order by a Mananthavady court", Sr Lucy said adding that a team of police from Vellamunda station came and met her and convent authorities recently.

Kalappura (56), who took part in a protest by nuns belonging to Missionaries of Jesus Congregation seeking the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun, was expelled by the FCC under the Roman Catholic Church in August 2019.

Consequent to this, she had been asked to vacate her convent.

However, a court here had last year allowed her to stay at the FCC convent until the case regarding her eviction is decided.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
