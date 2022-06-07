News
Expelled BJP leader Jindal cites death threats, seeks police protection

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
June 07, 2022 21:27 IST
Days after being expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party over his controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed, the party's former Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal on Tuesday claimed that he and his family members have been receiving 'death threats' on social media platforms.

IMAGE: Naveen Kumar Jindal. Photograph: PTI Photo

Jindal had come under attack on social media after his subsequently deleted tweet about Prophet Mohammed on June 1.

 

"Me and my family members have been receiving death threats on social media platforms. I would like to request Delhi police to kindly take note of it," Jindal wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, a communication from Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta to Jindal said his views on social media vitiate communal harmony and are in violation of the party's fundamental beliefs.

He has acted against the party's policies and ideology, Gupta had said.

"Your primary membership is immediately terminated and you are expelled from the party," Gupta had said in the communication.

Jindal said that he had tweeted asking a question to those attacking and insulting Hindu deities and it was not aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of any community.

Jindal, a former journalist with over two decades of experience, has attracted controversy through his social media posts in the past too.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
