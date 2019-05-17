Can't forgive Pragya for insulting Gandhiji: Modi

May 17, 2019 16:12 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he will never forgive Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Pragya Singh Thakur for insulting Mahatma Gandhi by calling his assassin Nathuram Godse a true patriot.

Modi told a TV channel during his last rally in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, ahead of the last phase of voting in the Lok Sabha polls, Modi also said her comments were detrimental to society.

"Whatever has been said about Gandhi or Godse, these kind of statements are very bad and worth contempt. In a cultured society, this type of language is not permissible. This type of thinking wont do.

"Therefore, those who are doing this have to think a hundred times. Though she has apologised, I wont be able to pardon her with my heart," Modi said.

Earlier Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah said remarks on Mahatma Gandhis assassin by three party leaders Thakur, Union minister Anantkumar Hegde and Karnataka MP Nalin Kumar Kateel were not in line with the party's ideology.

Shah had said the partys disciplinary committee has sought an explanation from them in 10 days.

During a roadshow in Madhya Pradesh's Agar town, Thakur had said, Nathuram Godseji deshbhakt the, hai, aur rahenge unko aatankwadi kahne wale log swayam ki gireban me jhaank kar dekhe chunav mein aise logon ko jawab de diya jayega (Nathuram Godse was a patriot, is a patriot, and will remain a patriot those who call him a terrorist should look within they will get a reply in this election).

She was responding to a comment made by actor-turned-politician Kaman Haasan, who said Godse was the first Hindu terrorist in independent India.

The Malegaon blast accused later apologised for her statement.