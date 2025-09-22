HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Ex-Prez Kovind to be chief guest at RSS centenary event

Ex-Prez Kovind to be chief guest at RSS centenary event

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 22, 2025 20:49 IST

x

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will mark its centenary year with events beginning from Vijayadashami on October 2, which will include an address by its chief Mohan Bhagwat in the presence of former president Ramnath Kovind who will be the chief guest.

IMAGE: Former President Ram Nath Kovind. Photograph: ANI Photo

Events to commemorate 100 years of the outfit will take place till Vijayadashami in 2026, RSS Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said at a press conference in Reshimbagh in Nagpur on Monday.

"On October 2, former President of India Ramnath Kovind will be the chief guest at the Vijayadashami programme and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will address swayamsevaks across the world. Bajaj Finserv chairperson Sanjiv Bajaj, Deccan Industries' KV Kartik and Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita are the special invitees at the programme," Ambekar said.

 

Guests from Ghana, South Africa, Thailand, Indonesia, UK and USA will also take part in the October 2 programme, which will be covered by foreign media, he said, adding there is tremendous enthusiasm among RSS workers for the centenary year celebrations that will be held nationwide.

'Sarsanghchalak' Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will be visiting all RSS prants in the country through the centenary year, he said.

On the lines of RSS chief Bhagwat's three-day 'Sanvad' programme held in Delhi in August, events will be held in Bengaluru, Kolkata and Mumbai, Ambekar added.

A two-day programme will be held in Bengaluru on November 7-8 this year, in Kolkata on December 21 and in Mumbai on February 6 and 7, the outfit's Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh informed.

Renowned singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan will perform 'Sangh geet' in a programme in Nagpur on September 28, Ambekar said.

Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar founded the RSS in 1925 from Nagpur with the objective of "vyakti nirman" considering it essential for society and nation building, Ambekar said.

"The RSS has more than 83,000 daily shakhas along with 32,000 weekly shakhas. During the centenary year, the RSS will reach out to citizens across the country to inform them about our ideology and work through the 'gruh sampark' campaign. Similarly, 'Hindu sammellans' will also be held in more than one lakh places nationwide," he said.

Asked about the 100 year journey and the vision for the next 100 years with regards to India, he said he sees a proud country with happy citizens which is taking global responsibility.

Queried about the extent to which the RSS' dream of 'Hindu Rashtra' has shaped up in these 100 years, Ambekar asserted the country is 'already a Hindu Rashtra which Dr Hedgewar had said when RSS was formed'.

"The work of awakening society about Hindu Rashtra, Hindu samaj, Hindu Dharma and Hindu culture is constantly going on. I feel people are understanding it and are coming forward to take part in this awakening," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Modi salutes RSS for its 100-year journey in I-Day speech
Modi salutes RSS for its 100-year journey in I-Day speech
'RSS' Dharma Is 'Samanwaya'
'RSS' Dharma Is 'Samanwaya'
'BJP Not Obliged To Accept RSS Recommendations''
'BJP Not Obliged To Accept RSS Recommendations''
'Very Shocked Shivakumar Recited RSS Anthem'
'Very Shocked Shivakumar Recited RSS Anthem'
What Mohan Bhagwat Told India...
What Mohan Bhagwat Told India...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5-Minute Recipe: Pesto Sauce Pasta

webstory image 2

A Peek Inside Star Homes

webstory image 3

9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri

VIDEOS

Shweta Tiwari Sets the Stage on Fire at Star Parivaar Awards in a Shimmery Dress!1:03

Shweta Tiwari Sets the Stage on Fire at Star Parivaar...

WATCH: PM Modi offers prayers at Mata Tripura Sundari Temple2:15

WATCH: PM Modi offers prayers at Mata Tripura Sundari Temple

Thane Metro: First Trial Run Of Line 4 and 4A Successfully Conducted0:52

Thane Metro: First Trial Run Of Line 4 and 4A...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV