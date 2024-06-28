News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets bail in land scam case

Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren gets bail in land scam case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 28, 2024 12:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Jharkhand high court on Friday granted bail to former Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case linked to land scam.

IMAGE: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Photograph: ANI Photo

The high court had on June 13 reserved its decision on Soren's bail plea.

"Bail has been granted to Soren. The court has held that prima facie he is not guilty of the offence and there is no likelihood of the petitioner committing an offence when on bail," Soren's senior counsel Arunabh Chowdhury told PTI.

 

Soren, the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in connection with its investigation into the money laundering case.

The 48-year-old politician is currently lodged in Birsa Munda jail.

During the hearing, ED's counsel SV Raju argued that if Soren is released on bail, he would commit a similar offence.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Hemant Soren in jail, wife posts wedding anniv message
Hemant Soren in jail, wife posts wedding anniv message
The journey of Hemant Soren, Jharkhand's youngest CM
The journey of Hemant Soren, Jharkhand's youngest CM
'Politics main bohot kuch hota hai'
'Politics main bohot kuch hota hai'
Cute, Chulbuli Manasi
Cute, Chulbuli Manasi
Rautu Ka Raaz Review
Rautu Ka Raaz Review
'Unemployment Higher Among Educated...'
'Unemployment Higher Among Educated...'
Buttler rues Moeen decision, not toss in loss to India
Buttler rues Moeen decision, not toss in loss to India
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

ED attaches Rs 31-cr worth land 'belonging' to Soren

ED attaches Rs 31-cr worth land 'belonging' to Soren

Raj Bhavan involved in my arrest: Hemant Soren

Raj Bhavan involved in my arrest: Hemant Soren

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances