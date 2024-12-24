News
Ex-home secy Ajay Bhalla new Manipur guv, Mizoram gets former Army chief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo
Last updated on: December 24, 2024 23:10 IST
Former Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been appointed the governor of strife-torn Manipur, ex-Army chief Vijay Kumar Singh is the new Mizoram governor while Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has been shifted to Bihar as part of gubernatorial appointments effected by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

IMAGE: The then Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla shows his ink-marked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth for the sixth phase of General Elections, at Nirman Bhawan, in New Delhi, May 25, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo
Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been named the governor of Kerala in place of Khan, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Arif Mohammed Khan has been appointed as Bihar Governor, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

 

President Murmu has accepted the resignation of Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, it said.

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has been appointed as the new Odisha Governor in place of Das, the statement said.

These appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices, it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo
 
