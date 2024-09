Manipur CM N Biren Singh met governor L Acharya along with more than 20 MLAs on Sunday morning amid the fresh bout of violence in the state, officials said.

IMAGE: Manipur CM N Biren Singh with governor L Acharya. Photograph: @Laxmanacharya54/X

Singh reached the Raj Bhavan along with the MLAs around 11 am, they said.

The meeting lasted about an hour, after which they left Raj Bhavan.

It was not immediately known what was discussed in the meeting.